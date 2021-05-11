Amarillo Ice Ranch almost ready

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Ice Ranch is expected to open by the end of the month, as long as everything meets safety protocols. The Ice Ranch will provide sports enthusiasts throughout the community a chance to enjoy their winter activities all year round, that includes the Amarillo Hockey Association that’s been active since 1994. Other than hockey the facility plans on hosting figure skating, birthday parties, broomball and possibly curling.
”This will be huge for the hockey community,” said Eric Andersen, General Manager of the Amarillo Ice Ranch. “We’ve only been able to skate six months of the year, so our membership and players have to leave town to find ice in the offseason. Now we’ll have it 12 months out of the year. They’ll be able to train. Hopefully one day we’ll have a kid playing for a team like the Bulls.”
This fall, the Amarillo Ice Ranch will also host the Texas Tech Hockey Club for practices and games. We look forward to welcoming the Red Raiders.
