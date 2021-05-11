Amarillo dealers face shortage of outdoor recreation vehicles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Waiting lists and almost empty showrooms, that’s what motor vehicle stores are dealing with as the industry continues to deal with a high demand and a lagging supply.
“Very empty looking,” said Joe Maloney, manager at David Brown’s Sport Center. “We get a lot of comments every day of, ‘Wow you’re sold out,’ and a lot of things are sold even before they get here. I have several people that call and as soon as the truck is unloaded, I go to my desk and start calling people who were interested in that product.”
The story is the same at Lone Star Powerstore, where demand remains strong, “We continue to sell many each month,” said Justin Warren, sales representative at Lone Star Powerstore. However, inventory remains low.
“It’s definitely less than what it was this time last year, but our manufactures are making a great effort to get us caught up,” said Warren.
The rush on bikes, ATVs, boats and jet skis began last year as many seek a balance between summer fun and social distancing.
“I don’t think anybody expected this type of shortage,” said Maloney. “Including the manufacturers and everyone down the line, because it’s just been from warehousing, to labor shortages to, you know, everything along the line.”
While the reasons for the shortage vary, local stores agree that thing is manufacturers being backed up after closing for several months at he pick of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts recommend those interested in purchasing any of these type of vehicles to do your homework, plan ahead and make sure your name is on the list.
“We hope to see that caught up maybe by the end of October, November, and could see it as late as the middle part of next spring,” said Warren.
