Cooler weather is settling into the area for the next few days along with increasing chances for showers. Another cold front will drop us into the mid 40s for Tuesday morning and we will likely start the day with patchy fog, drizzle and a few showers. NE winds will keep the clouds around and our highs will only be in the low to mid 50s but some 60s are possible to the SW. We will stay cloudy, cool and wet with drizzle and showers through Wednesday.