A new 15 mile trail system in southeast Amarillo is underway

“The great thing about this property and the course of putting it in is all the trees that are out here. Trees are hard to find in open space in the Panhandle and there’s got to be several thousand of them out here and we’re wrapping the trails all through those, is very pleasant, lots of birds, lots of deer and other wildlife out here on the property and it’s really neat seeing them,” said Chris Podzemny, community health ambassador for the Fairly Foundation and a director at Six Pack Outdoor.