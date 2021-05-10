New in Amarillo: Restaurants and renovations coming downtown

“[The old] Bodegas has Latin pop on the dance floor. In the middle part, we’ve got top 40 and on the Chesney’s side we’ve got a live band every weekend you can dance to and a nice dance floor and that’s today’s country hits,” explained Jackson. “Downstairs in Chesney’s we actually have 80′s and 90′s country and its a full dance floor down there as well. If you don’t like one music, you can just walk into another room and listen to something else.”