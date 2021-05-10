Amarillo mayoral election recount begins Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recount of ballots from the Amarillo Municipal Election will begin tomorrow after a candidate filed a petition to recount the mayoral votes.
All ballots from Randall and Potter County precincts will be printed tomorrow.
Activities begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Randall County Election Administrations with the printing of electronic ballots and securing all ballots for precincts in the county.
Election officials said a one-hour recess will take place before the Potter County Election Administration begins printing the ballots for their precincts.
Counting of the ballots will start the following day on Wednesday, May 12.
Officials say 10 counting teams will be present, and candidates and representatives may be present as well.
After both counties finish counting their ballots, law enforcement will transfer the ballots to the Election Administrators for each county.
Counting activities are expected to conclude on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.