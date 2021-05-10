Dumas Police Department pays tribute to Chief Marvin Trejo and other fallen officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a year since Dumas Police Chief Marvin Trejo lost the battle against COVID-19.
Today, the police department paid tribute to him and other officers who died in the line of duty last year.
The event took place at the city’s municipal courtroom and was open to the public, in honor of Chief Trejo’s community-oriented mindset.
“He wanted officers, if you saw a kid outside with a lemonade stand, even if you didn’t drink the lemonade to get out of your car and go interact with the community,” said patrol sergeant Alisha Sladek at the Dumas Police Deparment.
Chief Trejo served the department since 1994, and according to his colleagues he definitely left a mark.
“We’ve tried to continue some of the thing he tried to do,” said lieutenant Tom Flood at the Dumas Police Department. ”A couple of weekends ago, we spent most of the morning with the United Way on day of caring, and it was about 10 of us out there, it was good times and I think that’s what we’re trying to do, to be more in involved in the community.”
Today the department announced a scholarship fund for seniors in Chief Trejo’s name, an initiative his wife agreed with from the get go, because she knew her husband would want to help.
“He believed in second chances, specially for younger people,” said Lisa Trejo, Chief Trejo’s wife. “He says God needs heroes upstairs but also, God needs heroes down here and he’s going to take a few good men and I’m honored that he’s up there. There’s a lot of people who feel bad, because you know, they made it and he didn’t so that’s what I tell them because that’s a message from my husband.”
The Dumas Police Department says officers and members of the community can donate to the fund, but they are still working on the details.
