Council to hear resident feedback on housing during first Community Solutions program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will host a discussion on housing in Amarillo during their first Community Solutions program, a series aimed at communicating with citizens on the issues that matter to them.
The Community Solutions program will allow city council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting the city.
The first program is Community Solutions: Housing Needs and Future Development. The discussion will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza on Tuesday, May 11.
The discussion will focus on housing needs, affordability and the future housing market in Amarillo.
“Progress is made when a community comes together by sharing ideas and information. This is what Community Solutions provides,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Each program will focus on a different topic.
For more information, visit Community Solutions Amarillo online.
