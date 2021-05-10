Cool, Cloudy, and a bit of Rain

Late night showers and thunderstorms will continue to work their way on out of the area as we head off into the afternoon, however, cloudy skies will stick around. Thanks to the weekend cold front and cloud cover, highs will stay well below normal in the 60s, and winds out of the southeast will aid in funneling moisture into the atmosphere, making it feel a bit muggy at times. Starting tonight and going into Tuesday, said moisture could turn into widespread rain showers for much of the area, with severe impacts expected to be limited. These showers could last all the way into Wednesday.