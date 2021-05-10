Canyon $4 million project to improve access lanes and lighting

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A $4 million project in west of Canyon will add turn lanes and lighting on US 60 from VFW Road to FM 1062, starting this week.
With traffic control set up at the US 60/FM 1062, crews are starting at the southwest end of the project.
Crews will be closing the right lane at the split for the addition of a turn lane.
As the project progresses, drivers must expect left lane closures while crews work in the median areas.
“The traveling public can expect various crossovers to be closed while the work is underway,” says Amarillo Area Engineer, Corky Neukam. “The crossovers will be worked on so that two are closed consecutively followed by one open, and so on - to help minimize the impact on the traveling public and allow for reasonable access.”
Drivers should also keep note that the speed limit will reduce to 60 mph.
part of the project includes removing the crossover in front of TxDOT’s Canyon Maintenance Section on US 60.
Neukam says this is to comply with the agency’s spacing requirement between crossovers.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.