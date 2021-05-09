Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11, the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek for fog seal operations.
The shoulder of State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Triangle Drive while crews repair lights on Wednesday, May 12.
The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed on the east side of Pullman Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 10 – 14, for work in the median area.
As work progresses on the turnarounds and frontage roads at I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road), please note that the following roads will be closed Tuesday, May 11, and remain closed for approximately three months:
Thunder Road at the I-27 southbound frontage road.
Ventura Drive at the I-27 northbound frontage road.
Love’s/Motel 6 driveway the I-27 northbound frontage road.
The left lanes of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed in both directions from McMasters Road to Hughes Street while crews construct a detour.
Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.