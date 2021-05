The shower and thunderstorm activity will come to an end after midnight. We will be left over with cloudy skies and easterly winds of 10-15 mph and that will make our lows in the mid 40s feel much cooler. Highs will be slow to climb back into the mid 60s due to lingering clouds but we should see some sunshine late in the day. More rain chances come in Monday night into Tuesday with a strong cold front that will keep most of us in the 50s for highs.