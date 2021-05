The winds have died down a bit for this afternoon and with the sunny skies for most of the area we will see highs in the mid 70s. This evening there is a decent chance for some showers and storms especially for the western half of the area and a couple of storms could have some pretty strong winds. It will be cloudy overnight with lows down in the mid 40s and with slowly clearing skies Monday afternoon the highs will stay in the mid 60s.