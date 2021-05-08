Texas high school baseball and softball playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas high school baseball entered Bi-District match-ups this week, here are your area team scores:
5A- Randall 16 Lubbock Coronado 14
Amarillo High 5 Lubbock Monterey 6
Tascosa 3 Lubbock Cooper 16
4A- Hereford 1 Estacado 7 (Delayed, rescheduled Saturday, 11 a.m. in Littlefield).
Canyon 11 San Angelo Lake View 1
Dumas 5 Snyder 7 (Extra Innings, Bottom of the 10th).
Pampa 5 Levelland 3
3A- Bushland 7 Slaton 2 (in game 1) (game 2 rescheduled for Saturday 1 p.m.)
Dimmitt 16 Childress 3
Abernathy 12 River Road 0
Shallowater 12 Dalhart 1
2A- West Texas 2 Shamrock 0 (delayed in 2nd inning. will resume Saturday @ 1 p.m.)
Clarendon 8 Sunray 6
Wellington 14 Sanford-Fritch 3
Softball is underway in Area, here are your area team scores:
4A- Canyon 19 Monahans 20
3A- Bushland 30 Kermit 2 (one game series)
