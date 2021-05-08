Texas high school baseball and softball playoffs

Bi-District and Area match-ups

VIDEO: Texas high school baseball and softball playoffs
By Paige Sachse | May 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:07 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas high school baseball entered Bi-District match-ups this week, here are your area team scores:

5A- Randall 16 Lubbock Coronado 14

Amarillo High 5 Lubbock Monterey 6

Tascosa 3 Lubbock Cooper 16

4A- Hereford 1 Estacado 7 (Delayed, rescheduled Saturday, 11 a.m. in Littlefield).

Canyon 11 San Angelo Lake View 1

Dumas 5 Snyder 7 (Extra Innings, Bottom of the 10th).

Pampa 5 Levelland 3

3A- Bushland 7 Slaton 2 (in game 1) (game 2 rescheduled for Saturday 1 p.m.)

Dimmitt 16 Childress 3

Abernathy 12 River Road 0

Shallowater 12 Dalhart 1

2A- West Texas 2 Shamrock 0 (delayed in 2nd inning. will resume Saturday @ 1 p.m.)

Clarendon 8 Sunray 6

Wellington 14 Sanford-Fritch 3

Softball is underway in Area, here are your area team scores:

4A- Canyon 19 Monahans 20

3A- Bushland 30 Kermit 2 (one game series)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.