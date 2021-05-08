Panhandle Pantherettes win 2A UIL State Track team title, eight local athletes win gold

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers dominated the Mike A. Myers track in Austin for the 2021 2A UIL State Track and Field meet. Panhandle earned four gold medals total, including the girls 4x100 relay (48.42 - Skylar Maurer, Macklynn Land, Mason Jones, Sydney Adee), girls 4x400 relay broke the 2A State record (3:56.09 - Skylar Maurer, Emmery Sides, Sydney Adee, Macklynn Land), Macklynn Land in the 400 meter run (56.01) and Alex Thompson in the 300 meter hurdles (38.87).