Panhandle Pantherettes win 2A UIL State Track team title, eight local athletes win gold

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers dominated the Mike A. Myers track in Austin for the 2021 2A UIL State Track and Field meet. Panhandle earned four gold medals total, including the girls 4x100 relay (48.42 - Skylar Maurer, Macklynn Land, Mason Jones, Sydney Adee), girls 4x400 relay broke the 2A State record (3:56.09 - Skylar Maurer, Emmery Sides, Sydney Adee, Macklynn Land), Macklynn Land in the 400 meter run (56.01) and Alex Thompson in the 300 meter hurdles (38.87).
Other local gold medal winners include Floydada’s Samuel Holcome in shot put, throwing 57′ 2.25″. Sunray junior Ella Strickland won 2A pole vaulting with a height of 13′ 25″. She broke the UIL 2A State record. Wheeler’s Hesston Marshall won the 400 meter run (48.84) and Wellington’s Kyla Kane earned gold in the 1600 meter run (5:14.56).
