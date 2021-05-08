Cooling Down Soon

After a hot and windy Saturday for much of the area, relief is on the way. Going into tonight, we’ll see winds turning out of the north, cooling us down significantly, and maybe actually dropping our winds. For Mother’s Day, we’ll see highs drop down in to the 60s and 70s with winds out of the north-northeast at 10-15 mph. Winds could be a bit strong as the front arrives. Then on Sunday along with the cooler temperatures, cloud cover will begin to work its way into our skies, eventually leading to the possibility of evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms. This could lead into a couple days in a row of cooler temperatures with rain chances.