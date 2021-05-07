Warm with Thunderstorms

Temperatures will continue a warming trend today as winds also pickup, but on the other side of things, we’re tracking afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day today with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph with highs reaching into the 80s. However, starting this afternoon, we’ll start seeing storms pop up in eastern New Mexico in the early afternoon hours, working their way east. In terms of severity, we’re watching for strong winds and large hail, as the necessary ingredients for tornadoes is minimal. Some showers could linger into Saturday morning, but shouldn’t last long.