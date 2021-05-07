Six Texas Panhandle athletes win UIL State Track and Field titles in 3A and 4A

Lady Eagles sophomore Abree Winfrey earned two gold medals on Thursday, winning the 800 meter run in 2:10.97 and 300 meter hurdles in 44.68. Canyon’s Breanna Stuart won the 3200 meter run in 10:47.93, Kashlee Dickinson cleared 13-00 in pole vault for the title and senior Texas Tech commit Samuel Ashley won the 1600 meter run in 4:21.73.