Six Texas Panhandle athletes win UIL State Track and Field titles in 3A and 4A

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - After day one of the UIL State Track and Field Championships, the Texas Panhandle secured seven titles and Canyon secured five of those. Day one featured Class 3A and 4A.
Lady Eagles sophomore Abree Winfrey earned two gold medals on Thursday, winning the 800 meter run in 2:10.97 and 300 meter hurdles in 44.68. Canyon’s Breanna Stuart won the 3200 meter run in 10:47.93, Kashlee Dickinson cleared 13-00 in pole vault for the title and senior Texas Tech commit Samuel Ashley won the 1600 meter run in 4:21.73.
One of the fastest in the Texas Panhandle is arguably Spearman junior Brenen Thompson. The future DI football star finished second in the 100 meter dash and won the 200 meters in 21.27 for class 2A.
Bushland’s Jillian Howell won a gold medal in shot put at 40-3.25 feet.
