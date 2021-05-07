Portales High School returning to remote learning after 4 positive COVID-19 cases

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales High School will return to remote learning for two weeks after four rapid COVID-19 cases, starting Monday, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.
Portales Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain, in a letter to parents Friday, said the school was notified that they had four rapid responses for COVID-19 inside of a 14-day period and would be required to quarantine for two weeks.
Cain said no activities or sporting events would happen during the two weeks, and that the school will plan to reopen on May 24 and will still hold a graduation on May 28 at Greyhound Stadium.
“This does not mean there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but it does mean that of the cases that were reported, all of the tests were not within two days of each other,” Cain wrote. “Although there may be a positive individual who exposed others, if one of those who was exposed waited more than two days before testing, that is counted as a separate response. Portales High School has had seven positive cases since April 21 and five of them can be traced back to the first incident.
“Although we have done everything possible to keep our schools safe, as I have told you before, we realized it would be difficult to prevent infections within the schools.”
