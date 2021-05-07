N.M. Xcel Energy customers now have option to purchase electricity from Clovis new solar plant

ROSEWELL, N.M. (KFDA) - Xcel Energy says customers in New Mexico now have the option to purchase electricity from a new solar power plant near Clovis.
A typical residential customer would pay about $10.80 a month more to participate in the utility’s solar program.
The charge includes the cost of the energy delivered from the solar facility, the cost to integrate that energy into the grid and the cost to market and administer the program.
Customers also would get a credit for the avoided energy costs from using traditional fossil fuels.
Xcel has a goal to serve customers with 100 percent carbon-free electricity by the year 2050.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.