Nazareth and Kress win Bi-District, Floydada softball advances to Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nazareth took on the Follett Panthers for a Bi-District 1A matchup.
Bottom of the second inning, Swifts up by 7, Nazareth’s Dderek Dyer bangs on out to right field, the single brings in two runners for the Swifts.
Bases loaded in the same frame, Trent Gerber with a nice hit right over short stop, and two more Swifts make it to home, Nazareth leads by 10 runs.
A few batters later, the Swifts bats were hot this afternoon. Sterl Welps gets a piece of one for a double RBI. Nazareth Swifts, Swift the Follett Panthers 21 to 1.
Over at West Texas High in Stinnett. The Booker Kiowas took on the Kress Kangaroos for the Bi-Districts as well.
Top of the first inning, it;s 4 to 0 already. Kress’ Dillon Morphis with a grounder to second base, an error allows him to reach first base, and it’s an RBI for Morphis.
Bottom of the first. Kiowa’s A.J. Herrera witha chopper to third. He brings home a Kiowa for their first run of the game. Booker is down 5 to 1.
Top of the second frame. Kress’ Zant Tye with a nice hit to the greass, and an RBI double for the Kangaroos. Kress will take this game 23 to 3 over the Booker Kiowas.
Now for some softball action. Floydada taking on Sanford-Fritch.
Bottom of the fourth inning. Analise Perez smacks this one into left center, just out of the outfielder’s reach, Floydada lady winds out to a 6 to 1 lead.
The Lady Eagles, Haley Grounds on to short, Floydada can’t make the routine play, and in comes Maecee Anderson, Lady Eagles cut the lead to two.
Bottom of the fifth, runners on, and Kailee Sanchez grounds on back up the middle through the gap, and in comes Celese Wickware followed by Dani Zavala.
Floydada goes on to win this one 9 to 5, and game two, becoming Area champions.
