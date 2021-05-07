Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for using gasoline to light Amarillo house on fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man will spend 10 years in prison for using gasoline to light a house on fire in 2018.
The 181st District Judge sentenced Joe Clark to 10 years for the charges stemming from an arson investigation in 2018.
The case began with a joint operation by the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office into a house fire on Fleetwood Drive.
Clark was arrested shortly after the fire when his fingerprints were found on a container used to pour gasoline in the house to start the fire.
The trial started on Tuesday after the jury selection, and the jury returned the guilty verdict late Wednesday afternoon.
Clark was booked into the Randall County Jail.
