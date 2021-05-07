InfantRisk Center celebrates Mother’s Day offering free subscription to MommyMeds app

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center (IRC) is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering new and expectant mothers the opportunity to answer all their question about breastfeeding and medication by using the MommyMeds app.
According to researchers needing to go on medication is one of the main reasons women stop breastfeeding before they plan to.
“There’s obviously a lot of downside to exposing infants that don’t need the medicine and we want to avoid that at all cost,” said Teresa Baker, M.D. Regional Chair of OB/GYN, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
To help mothers continue to breastfeed and take care of their health, Texas Texas Tech University’s IRC, a world-wide call center in Amarillo that offers access to information about prescription and non-prescription meds, developed MommyMeds.
The app provides guidance and research of what over the counter drugs and medications are recommended and not recommended for new and expectant moms.
“If it’s the evening or the weekend and you are at the store, looking for medicines for allergies or for a headache, you know simple things like that, and you’re wondering, ‘Is this safe while I’m nursing?’,” said Baker. “It’s really a nice, handy option for you to just get the information that’s available and then you can make your own decision.”
“It’s modern times, a lot of people have access to their cell phones, may not have access to the text book, may not have access to the call center 24/7 so the app kind of bridges that gap,” said Skye McLaurin-Jiang, M.D. Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
A year-long prescription to the app typically costs $3.99, but in celebration of Mother’s Day, they will offer a year-long prescription for free.
“We recognize that for some moms, purchasing the app can be challenging and, so we want to make sure that’s available to everyone,” said McLaurin-Jiang.
MommyMeds contains a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications and tells users what each drug is used for, potential side effects and if a drug is safe to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.
“The key things that we teach women is you try to figure out, how long the medicine is active in your system and then try to avoid the peak times and where the medicine is most available in your bloodstream, because often times the breast milk mimics what’s on the bloodstream,” said Baker.
The app averages over 2,400 users daily, some of whom according to baker are dads and grandparents.
They’re now working on adding new features catered to moms mental health.
“How to support women and their mental health post-partum when is three o’clock in the morning and they can’t really have someone there to help them with the baby and maybe they can get on the app and there be some helpful meditation or mindfulness practices,” said Baker.
The app is available in English and Spanish on the app store or play store.
The free subscription will be available on May 9.
