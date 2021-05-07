Hot day ahead...

Rain and thunderstorm activity will come to an end by moving out of the area by 1 AM and we will settle into a calmer night. Temps will start out in the mid 50s with a bit off a breeze but the SW winds will increase to 20-30 mph which will dry us out and warm us into the low 90s. A strong cold front cools us for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with less wind and a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Much cooler air settles in for Monday and Tuesday with continued rain chances and highs in the 50s.