Concerts to return this summer, predicted to help Amarillo economy and tourism

“So many artists are going through Amarillo 365 days a year, whether they’re going to Fort Worth, Nashville, Las Vegas, they’re coming through Amarillo,” he explained. “To be able to accommodate them on a route date, and the people that come to support...they come from the tri-state area which is really great because that helps tourism. They come for the weekend, they go here, they go see the musical drama Texas, they go to Wonderland, it’s a perfect weekend and it’s great for the economy.”