Claude Lady Mustangs’ historic season continues to playoffs

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - Just 30 miles east of Amarillo, small town Claude is making history on the softball diamond. The Lady Mustangs have proved doubters wrong this year, advancing in Class 1A playoffs.
“Everyone is there supporting. People are watching on Facebook. It’s amazing,” said Claude senior pitcher Makenzie Miller. “I love the community for being there for us.”
The Lady Mustangs are stomping their place in history, winning Claude’s first ever softball District Championship and playoff game over Electra 13-3.
“We’ve been practicing really hard and finally got a coach in that really cares about us,” said Claude senior catcher Grace Graham. “He believes in us and he just makes us work hard. He never gives up.”
First-year Head Coach Gaeron Cooley has led Claude to an (8-5) record, but the road to playoffs has not been easy. The Lady Mustangs have proven that they can come back from behind.
“We can play to our best ability. I’ve seen it,” said Miller. “We’ve came from a game where we were pretty much 10 down and we around and won that.”
“One of the biggest things is their heart. Playing for each other. They care for one another,” said Cooley. “If someone messes up, someone else is always willing to pick up the slack.”
Softball is growing in the Texas Panhandle, and the Lady Mustangs are proud to be part of the success.
“Now that I get to bat here on the softball field and show the little girls hey you can do something with it even when you come from little old Claude, Texas,” said Miller. “It just means a lot.”
The Lady Mustangs take the diamond for the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals on Monday, May 10. Claude battles Borden County at 6 p.m. in Plainview.
