Amarillo law enforcement stopped more than 100 drivers not obeying safety laws yesterday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Patrols on U.S. Highway 287 stopped more than 100 drivers Thursday, for not obeying safety laws that are meant to protect people on the shoulders of highways.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported today its troopers, Amarillo police motorcycle officers and Potter County deputies that have pulled over 130 drivers for not following the law requiring them to move over or slow down in dangerous situations.
The law applies to situations when emergency vehicles with flashing lights or highway construction workers are on the shoulders of the road.
