Amarillo ISD announces the District Teachers of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD 2021 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Gayla Martin and Secondary Teacher of the Year is Heather Blythe-Yaws.
The honorees were announced at the annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year Breakfast, sponsored by Education Credit Union.
Martin teaches fourth-grade reading and social studies at South Georgia Elementary.
Blythe-Yaws is an AP and International Baccalaureate biology teacher, as well as the cheer sponsor at Amarillo High School.
Campus teachers of the year were accompanied by their school administration to the breakfast.
Teachers recognized received a glass block and poster symbolic of their accomplishment at the campus level.
Both of Amarillo ISD’s district teachers of the year will compete for Region 16 Teacher of the Year that will be announced in August.
This year’s breakfast was an opportunity to acknowledge the level of resilience required of students and their teachers this school year. “All that we have been able to do this year in Amarillo ISD is because of you,” Deputy Superintendent Kevin Phillips told the audience. “You continue to do the right thing, even when it is hard. Thank you for what you do as a teacher and for having the courage to do it in the years 2020 and 2021.”
Congratulations to Gayla Martin and Heather Blythe-Yaws for everything that you do for the students of Amarillo ISD.
