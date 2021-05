Aside from some early morning light showers in the northeast, skies are looking to be clear for our Thursday today. Temperatures will rise into a normal range, with a high of 79 degrees, and an overnight low of 55 degrees with winds out of the southeast at about 10-15 mph for most of the day. Going into Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies for most of the day, but we’re also tracking the chances for some evening and overnight thunderstorms, especially off to the northeast.