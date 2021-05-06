Randall Raiders win Interscholastic Unified Track State Championship in inaugural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congratulations to Randall High School on winning the Unified Interscholastic State Track and Field meet in the state’s inaugural season. The Raiders totaled 121 points, finishing 24 points ahead of the State Runner-up.
“It felt really good that we could be part of a team and everything,” said student athlete Jeffrey Campbell. “It felt great to see our coaches happy since we worked so hard at it.”
“The experience was really fun and like anything you want to do you want to do it as good as you can, so wining state was awesome,” said student athlete Caleb Blackwell.
On Monday, May 3 the athletes earned and got fitted for letterman jackets. The Raiders had practiced three or more days a week on the track, building a bond between the students with and without intellectual disabilities. Gracie Headings was very happy to try on her letterman.
”My first one is I’m crying and the second I be happy,” said Headings.
“I think our friendship and bond grew very well,” said student athlete Trinity Miranda. “I enjoyed running with Gracie and getting to know her”
Congratulations again to Randall High School on winning the first ever Unified Interscholastic State Championship.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.