Pool supply stores in Amarillo seeing impacts of chlorine shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The latest commodity to be in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic, could make it more challenging to keep your pool clean and inviting this summer.
Last summer, Hurricane Laura caused a fire that destroyed one of BioLab’s facilities. The company, is one of the largest makers of chlorine tablets.
Now, with pool season in full swing as summer approaches, the national shortage is becoming more evident.
“I want them to know this is real. It is extreme,” said Shannon Martin, president of Texas Blue Lake Pools.
“People are now coming out and trying to stockpile on chlorine just like they did toilet paper, paper towels,” said Shaughn O’Bready, owner of Irish Springs Pools & Spas. “There’s this fear of everyone running out of chlorine.”
After the fire, some local stores and pool maintenance services placed big orders to make sure they had enough chlorine tablets in stock ahead of the expected shortage.
“Right now, lead time on ordering chlorine is six to eight weeks,” said O’Brady. The chlorine plant is working 24 hours a day to keep up with demand.”
While store owners say they haven’t implemented purchasing limits, they will be prioritizing their loyal customers.
“We have customers calling from different cities or different states, we’re trying to limit them at this time,” said Martin. “Hopefully, we won’t have to limit anybody, because we do have a large supply in our store, but it is something we’ll have to consider.”
Due to the lack of supply, prices have been increasing steadily.
Some pool supply stores and pool maintenance services have seen prices go up 10 percent.
‘Right now, we’re still eating that cost and have not passed it down to the consumer,” said Branden Proffitt, president of Prestigious Pools. “If it keeps on going, at some point, we’re gonna have to start passing the cost onto the consumer.”
Not only are suppliers waiting weeks for chlorine orders, but they’re also limited in the size of buckets they can get.
“We’re used to 35 pounds and 50 pound buckets,” said Martin. “It’s very convenient for our costumers, but right now they’re limiting us to 12, 21, 25 pound bucket.”
Even if the national shortage of chlorine worsens, suppliers are prepare to offer pool owners options.
“We’ve bought an excessive amount of bromine tablets so they can switch to bromine. We also carry Baquacil, non chlorine, non bromine product,” said Martin. “We can convert customers to Baquacil. We have salt generators that generate salt into chlorine so, we’re hopeful that my team is very prepared.”
While some store owners believe the shortage won’t last until next year, others are confident it will be here for a while.
There’s currently chlorine available.
The supply stores ask customers to continue to buy local and although they do recommend to prepare ahead, they don’t want customers to panic or go on a hoarding spree, because this could cause for prices to rise even more.
