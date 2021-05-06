Panhandle area Lions Club leads state and nation in growth

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Lions Club are growing despite national and state trends going the other way.
The Lions of District 2-T1, which covers the 26 countries of the Panhandle are growing and organizing new clubs.
In the last year, four new clubs have started in the area, and 79 new Lions have been added to the membership rolls.
Of he 16 Lions districts, the Panhandle area Lions are the only ones with net growth, and District 2-T1 leads not only Texas but also the United States for the net new members and new clubs formed.
Past International President Jimmy Ross said the growth being seen in the Texas Panhandle is the result of a “paradigm shift” in the way of thinking about what Lions Club are and where their members come from.
Lions Club International is one of the largest service organizations with about 1.4 million members worldwide, each working in their community to live up to the Lions’ mottos “We serve” and “Where there is a need there is a Lion.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.