Palo Duro’s lone State Qualifier Leyla Wright competing in discus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High School UIL State Track and Field meet takes place this weekend starting Thursday, and Palo Duro is sending one senior off to Austin. The Dons celebrated Leyla Wright with a well-deserved send-off parade through the school.
At the Class 5A State meet, Wright will represent Palo Duro in Discus. The senior threw a personal best distance at Regionals, hitting 134′. This moment is a dream come true for Wright.
”I’m just lost for words right now. I don’t even know. It didn’t seem real at first like going to State. I’ve never even made it past Area, so it’s just been a huge accomplishment for me as a senior going on to State. It just doesn’t seem real.”
Wright is scheduled to throw discus in Class 5A at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
