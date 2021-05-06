Man wanted in Potter County for bond forfeiture, parole violation

Frederick Dewayne Marsh (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | May 6, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 9:11 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for bond forfeiture.

Officials identified the man as 45-year-old Frederick Dewayne Marsh.

PCSO said he is wanted for bond forfeiture, forgery.

Officials said Marsh also has a parole violation for an enhanced charge of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 6, 2021

