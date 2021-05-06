Man dead after a motorcycle crash on South Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police investigated a deadly crash on South Georgia Street that resulted one death.
Today around 5:04 p.m. Amarillo officials were dispatched about a crash on south Georgia Street that involved a motorcycle and a car.
23-year-old Gregory Luke Galyon was performing a wheelie on his black motorcycle northbound on Georgia Street while the driver of the Ford Edge was traveling southbound.
Galyon lost control of the motorcycle causing him to be thrown into oncoming traffic where he was struck by the Ford Edge.
Galyon was taken to a hospital where he died as result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.
Amarillo officials confirmed that Galyon was wearing a helmet.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
