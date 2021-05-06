Lady Sandies soccer celebrate Ciana Carlton and Abigail Rodriguez on college signing day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated signing day for two of their soccer seniors, midfielder Ciana Carlton and teammate Abigail Rodriguez.
Midfielder Carlton put pen to paper committing to Oklahoma City University. She joined the Stars because it’s close to home and her versatility fits with their style of play. She is thankful for AHS Head Coach Stacey McPherson and her club coach, A.K.A. her dad.
”I’ve grown up playing soccer, so it’s helped me develop as a player and going off to college is exciting because I’ll be able to continue playing and doing something that I love,” said Carlton.
Rodriguez also celebrated her signing day, that she held a few weeks ago, joining Kansas Wesleyan University. She has some family up in Kansas, and the coaches liked her tough defense.
“I’ll be playing centerback. They saw me in the Kansas City Tournament and they decided that I was a really good match because of my physicality and my ability to see things on the field,” said Rodriguez.
Both girls plan on studying Pre-Med in college.
