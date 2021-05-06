GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how good rainy days can bring jubilation and hope for farmers who need it

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rainy Days can affect people in different ways. However, If you have endured a lengthy drought, welcome rain can bring jubilation and hope.
While local city neighborhoods and some other locations have been greeting up this spring, other regions, especially the southwest part of our area in New Mexico have been in a devastating drought.
With very little rain during the last couple of years, the landscape there looks more like the surface of Mars and the need for moisture is incredibly severe.
“We have folks that got 3 inches last year, and so, there are some places out there that look a lot like a parking lot,” said Patrick Kircher.
“In 2020, I ended up with about four and a quarter inches is all that I ended up with,” said Kevin Breshears.
But this week, rain finally came to this moisture forsaken area for the first time in a long time.
“At my house, I got a half inch a week ago, and then I got six tenths a couple days ago, so I got a foot of profile,” said Kevin.
“Most of the numbers I heard were anywhere from four tenths to a couple of sporadic inch and a tenth, but most was within that sixty-five range,” said Patrick. “That was the highest percentage of folks I’ve talked to in this area. Like I said, it didn’t fix anything, but it sure did put a patch on for a second and gave folks a little bit of optimism.”
The skies opening up after such a long lasting and detrimental dry spell, brought hope and therapy to some drought stricken souls.
I asked Kevin as a farmer to tell me what it did to his heart and soul and everything when the rains finally came this week.
“What it did for us is that it got everyone in a more positive attitude. Everybody was more excited,” said Kevin. “They had a little more pizzazz that maybe is going to get going. It really wasn’t enough to do a lot of good, but it was enough to get people to say it’s a start, and at least it looks like it’s trying.”
“That little bit was huge. It sure put folks spirits up and gave people a little bit of optimism,” said Patrick.
While the recent rainfall has been encouraging, the hope is for more rain to come frequently in order to move past this latest oppressive drought.
“If we could keep getting even if it’s just six tenths at a time, but if you could get that every couple of weeks, it would give us some hope to be able to do something,” said Patrick.
“Really we need probably a good two or three inches of rain would do us a lot of good. That will definitely help. That’s kind of like I said, I feel like it’s a start. If we could get something kind of frequent and get things going, that’s going to lift the farmer’s spirits,” said Kevin.
It’s been nice to see rain puddles again, and some greener vegetation, and in the forecast, we have some opportunities for rain.
