Crews extinguish blaze at home in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze at a home near NW 10th Avenue and Lamar Street last night.
Firefighters responded to the home at 10:22 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames.
Crews searched for victims but found no one inside the home.
Officials said the residents had evacuated prior to the arrival of the firefighters.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was notified for the home’s occupants.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
