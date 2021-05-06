Clovis hosting a Great American cleanup this Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will be holding its spring cleanup - The Great American Cleanup this Saturday.
The Great American Cleanup is holding the event his Saturday from 8:00 a.m. at Parks and Recreation, located at Sycamore.
“I would like to invite the community to come out and join in this clean-up event” advised Commissioner Fidel Madrid, Chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee, on Thursday. “This is an opportunity for the community to come together to clean up our entryways and other areas of our city and show pride in the community that we live in.”
Clovis’ clean-up event is part of the annual nationwide Great American Cleanup activities.
“Individuals or groups who would like to come and help clean up our community can sign up either before or on the day of the event” advised Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper. “We welcome anyone who would like to join in this effort, and breakfast and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Everyone helping with the cleanup is provided with a t-shirt, trash bags and gloves.”
