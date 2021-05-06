Chatting with Sonya Letson: How does an election recount work?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced it has received one petition to recount some of Saturday’s ballots in the municipal election.
To find out just how the recount process works, we invited Sonya Letson, former judge and co-president of the Amarillo League of Women Voters to explain the process.
“One the petition is approved, the candidate has to post a deposit to cover the cost of the recount,” said Letson. “The cost is $100 per precinct...if you had a statewide recount, that would be a huge amount of money.”
Letson explained just how election officials will recount paper ballots in the case of a recount.
The mayor would typically be in charge of the recount, according to Letson.
If the mayoral race is the one being recounted, the duty shifts to the city secretary.
“State law provides for these possibilities,” said Letson.
