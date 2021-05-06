Chance for storms...

It will stay a little breezy for the overnight hours with the humidity coming up and with lows in the low to mid 50s. The winds will turn around to the SW increase to 15-25 mph which will warm us into the mid TO upper 80s. With the approach of some upper level energy we may see a few strong to severe storms in the area with the main threats being large hail and strong winds. Saturday will be breezy and much warmer with widespread low 90s. A strong cold front comes in during the overnight hours dropping Sunday’s highs into the low 70s and low 60s for Monday. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers Sunday evening.