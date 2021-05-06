The BullHorn featuring defenseman Mattias Dal Monte

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On every NAHL team, there’s always one player you do not want to mess with, the “Enforcer”. Meet Bulls’ defenseman Mattias Dal Monte, our featured player on the BullHorn.
”Mattias is a great leader. He’s scary to play against, obviously being a big boy at about 6′4″,” said Head Coach Rocky Russo. “I have not seen him lose a fight all year long.”
Dal Monte is tall, stout with long hair, a burley beard and a missing tooth. He’s got the looks and toughness to be the fighting hype man and protector. However, Dal Monte did not lose his tooth is a fisticuffs duel.
“It was actually in a practice last year. We were doing a three-on-three drill and one of my teammates shot a puck and just came up and clipped my tooth. Took it clean out.”
The British Colombian native joined the Bulls in January this year, after his home country did not have hockey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dal Monte has dreamed of playing in the States, and that’s when Russo gave him a call.
“I got here halfway through the season. Super welcoming group. I made a lot of really good friends, and I think on the ice we play hard. We play as a team,” said Dal Monte. “We play for each other.”
The playoff bound Bulls have three more regular season games before the NAHL playoffs, and they’ll need their team chemistry to be spot on. The Bulls are confident in their defensemen with major help from Dal Monte.
“He came in because he’s a skilled defenseman that can make plays and help us score goals,” said Russo.
In 33 games played, Dal Monte has tallied 3 goals and 4 assists. Defense and taking care of his teammates are his primary duties, but his skillset allows him to help the team anyway that he can.
“It’s not my main role, but it’s always nice when I get one in the net. It’s a good feeling for sure,” said Dal Monte. “I’m more of a kind of stay-at-home two-way defenseman, they don’t come often and I have to celebrate when they happen.”
The Bulls travel to Shreveport for a two-game series against the South Division leaders, the MudBugs. The puck drops Friday, May 7 at 7:11 p.m.
