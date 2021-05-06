Amarillo police arrest teen for stolen gun after traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police recovered a stolen handgun from a vehicle and arrested a teen after a traffic stop early this morning.
Officials said an officer was dispatched about 12:06 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle located near Fulton Drive and Danbury Street.
The caller reported that the vehicle was driving in the area without lights.
Upon arrival, the officer initiated a stop.
The officer could see the driver reaching for the console and passenger seat as he approached. While talking to the driver, officials said the officer could see a fully loaded handgun magazine in the vehicle.
The driver gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and a handgun was located where the driver was reaching.
Police said the gun was reported stolen through the APD from an auto burglary on March 25, 2021.
19-year-old Darien Michael Maes was arrested for theft of a firearm and booked into the Randall County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.