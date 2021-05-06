Amarillo police arrest teen for stolen gun after traffic stop

Darien Michael Maes (Source: Randall County)
By Bailie Myers | May 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 9:36 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police recovered a stolen handgun from a vehicle and arrested a teen after a traffic stop early this morning.

Officials said an officer was dispatched about 12:06 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle located near Fulton Drive and Danbury Street.

The caller reported that the vehicle was driving in the area without lights.

Upon arrival, the officer initiated a stop.

The officer could see the driver reaching for the console and passenger seat as he approached. While talking to the driver, officials said the officer could see a fully loaded handgun magazine in the vehicle.

The driver gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and a handgun was located where the driver was reaching.

Police said the gun was reported stolen through the APD from an auto burglary on March 25, 2021.

19-year-old Darien Michael Maes was arrested for theft of a firearm and booked into the Randall County Jail.

