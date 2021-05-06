Amarillo is outlining the upcoming Mayor race recount of votes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is outlining right now how the upcoming recount of votes in the May 1, Mayor’s race will happen.
The city is working directly with the Texas Secretary of State’s office to ensure every detail of the recount process controlled by state rules are being followed.
“We’ve also requested that a secretary of state state inspector be assigned to our counting location and they have agreed to do that,” said Jarred Miller, city manager of the City of Amarillo. “What we want to make sure is that everybody understands that we are adhering to all protocols put out by the secretary of state, by election law and by state statutes.”
Candidate Claudette Smith filed the petition earlier this week to recount some of the ballots.
Unofficial totals show Mayor Ginger Nelson and Smith had the most votes in the race between four candidates, Nelson winning with 54 percent of the vote and Smith receiving 29 percent.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.