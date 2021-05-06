Amarillo City Transit debuts new ACT-Connect fleet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ambulatory passengers will now have a new and more convenient option to get around Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo is debuting a new fleet of vehicles for certified customers who cannot physically use accessible fixed route ACT buses.
“We are extremely excited to have these new ACT-Connect vehicles in operation and available to the public,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These vehicles will replace our Spec-Trans vehicles. Our customers who need this mode of transportation will find these vehicles have a smooth, quiet ride and are lower to the ground for easier access for ambulatory passengers, among many other convenient features. Our passengers will really enjoy these new vehicles.”
ACT-Connect includes 10 vehicles with enough seating for as many as 14 passengers and three wheelchairs with four-point securement devices.
The ACT-Connect program is mostly federally funded, and the city paid less than three percent of the $812,980 cost of the vehicles.
