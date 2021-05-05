West Texas A&M’s Michael Mook earns 200th career win

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team is on a roll, riding a 10-game winning streak and ending the regular season with two perfect games against Eastern New Mexico. The doubleheader sweep secured Head Coach Michael Mook’s 200th career win at WT.
Pitchers’ Kyra Lair and Emilee Wilson threw back-to-back perfect games, becoming the second and third Lady Buffs in program history to record the feat. At bat, senior catcher Shanna McBroom has led the charge all season, hitting a Lone Star Conference league-best .476 with six home runs and 32 RBI. On Monday, McBroom was named a top 30 finalist for Schutt Sports’ NFCA DII national player of the year. The overall team effort all season contributed to Coach Mook reaching 200 wins.
”The last two games were pretty memorable. Maybe it’s because those were the most recent, but I’ve had lots of really memorable games along the way and just a lot of fun. The biggest thing I can remember is just how much I love coaching.”
The Lady Buffs are back on the diamond May 13th for the Lone Star Conference Championships.
