West Texas A&M’s Michael Mook earns 200th career win

Pitchers’ Kyra Lair and Emilee Wilson threw back-to-back perfect games, becoming the second and third Lady Buffs in program history to record the feat. At bat, senior catcher Shanna McBroom has led the charge all season, hitting a Lone Star Conference league-best .476 with six home runs and 32 RBI. On Monday, McBroom was named a top 30 finalist for Schutt Sports’ NFCA DII national player of the year. The overall team effort all season contributed to Coach Mook reaching 200 wins.