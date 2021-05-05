‘We can all do something’: Amarillo Angels launch new program to help foster kids

”This weekend 16 of our youth were given a $500 gift card,” Hicks explains. “They were able to go and purchase anything they needed for the next part of their journey, like bedding and pots and pans. There was a young man that came up to them at the end of the shopping experience. He said to me that no one’s ever done anything like this for [him] before. He said he’s in a local emergency shelter and now, in a few months, he’ll [be at] Oklahoma University.”