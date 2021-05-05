Venom and Bombers ready to start season in the Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom’s Arena League lone star season starts June 5 with the West Texas Warbirds in the Amarillo Civic Center. The Bombers Major Arena Soccer League 2 six-game season kicks of May 22.
Due to overall effects of COVID, the Venom’s season will feature teams in the West Texas area. While the roster is not finalized, Head Coach Julian Reese said fans will recognize some names and numbers, but his guys better be ready to work.
”I’m always a wait till you see guy, so you’re going to see some new faces. Some old ones as well. I mean they just have to come in in-shape. That’s the thing with me. We love our guys, but I coach the way I played. That means come in and ready to go.”
All the Venom games kickoff this season at 6 p.m.
As for the Amarillo Bombers, good news for fans, the team is back downtown at the Civic Center for home games. Last season they played in Hereford just to have a season. The Bombers are off to a strong start. After winning the Rocky Mountain Invitational, the Bombers punched an automatic bid to playoffs before their six-game season begins.
”The remaining six teams are playing for one spot. We’ve get six games this season. Three on the road and three in Amarillo, and we’re going to try to win those things,” said Bombers Head Coach Chad Webb. “It’s a level of comfort I’m not used to knowing that we can play those games and learn more things and experiment with more players knowing that if we lose one here or there it’s not going to knock us out of the playoffs.”
The Bombers kickoff their six-game season in the Major Arena Soccer League 2 on May 22 at the Colorado Inferno.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.