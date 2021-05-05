Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting several events this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are several events happening this month at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to honor area veterans.
On May 6, the War Memorial will host a Missing in America Honor Mission. A service will be held to honor the unclaimed remains of eight honorably discharged service members prior to their escort and interment in the Dallas National Cemetery.
On May 14, the War Memorial will host a Thomas E. Creek Veterans Administration Medical Care Giver drive-thru event. From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., those who provide support or direct care for a veteran can drive-thru the parking lot and receive information from the VA on assistance that may be available.
On April 15, The War Memorial will celebrate Armed Forces Day by hosting a free breakfast and resource fair for veterans from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
To end Military Appreciation Month, the War Memorial will have a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on May 31. The ceremony will take place in the Veterans Park located at 4111 South Georgia.
The guest speaker will be U.S. Congressman Admiral Ronnie Jackson.
All veterans and the public are welcome.
The War Memorial will also host a car show on Saturday, June 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited to see outstanding show cars and show support for veterans.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.