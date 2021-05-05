Texas Panhandle Student Art Show to recognize young artists

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Student Art Show starting this weekend will recognize young artists in the area.
The exhibition will be from May 7 until May 20 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
The exhibition will consist of students from grades K-12 and portfolios of artworks from high school seniors. Teachers will be installing the artworks from student entries as well as graduating senior portfolios.
Eligible artworks will be judged by Amarillo College art professors for 10 Best of Show Awards, one Best of Show Portfolio Award, Education Credit Union Georgia O’Keefe Excellence in Art & Creativity Awards to one high school and one middle school entry and the ECU Georgia O’Keefe Scholarship.
Scholarships from the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association and the AC and WTAMU Art Departments.
